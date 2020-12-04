Friday's deeply disappointing jobs report should light a fire under Congress, which has dithered despite signs the economy is struggling to kick back into gear.

Driving the news: President-elect Biden said Friday afternoon in Wilmington that he supports another round of $1,200 checks.

Why it matters: Lawmakers need to pass a funding bill — which they plan to pair with a stimulus deal — by next Friday to avert a government shutdown.

Today's jobs report: 245,000.

Last month's jobs report: 610,000.

400,000 people dropped out of the labor force last month.

America has 9.8 million fewer jobs than in February.

Between the lines: Republican and Democratic leaders are sounding more optimistic that Congress has a shot at passing coronavirus stimulus in the near future.

There is still a lot of skepticism from lawmakers across Congress.

from lawmakers across Congress. The parties are still far apart on some of the package’s key priorities, mainly more money for state and local aid and widespread liability protections.

A promising sign: Many Senate Republicans who have balked at a high price tag for the deal, like John Thune and Lindsey Graham, said they are open to supporting the $908 billion framework rolled out by a bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this week.

Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer said they support the bill — despite months of insisting they wouldn’t agree to anything under $2.2 trillion.

The bottom line: 34.9% of the 10.7 million people unemployed in November were permanent job losses, noted S&P Global U.S. Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino in an analyst email: