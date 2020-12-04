U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November as rate of recovery slows

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9%, the government said on Friday.
Why it matters: The labor market continues to recover even as coronavirus cases surge— though it's still millions of jobs short of the pre-pandemic level. The problem is that the rate of recovery is slowing significantly.
- The number of jobs gained last month is down sharply from the gain of 610,000 jobs seen in October. It's the kind of number you see during a normal expansion, rather than during a sharp rebound from pandemic lows.
- The U.S. still has 9.8 million fewer jobs than it had in February. That's a bigger job decline than during the depths of the Great Recession.
