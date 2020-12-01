Bipartisan group of senators unveil $908 billion COVID stimulus proposal

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package, in one of the few concrete steps toward COVID relief made by Congress in several months.

Why it matters: Recent data shows that the economic recovery is floundering as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals threaten to be overwhelmed heading into what is likely to be a grim winter.

First-time unemployment applications rose again over the Thanksgiving holiday, and 26 million Americans in late October and early November said they didn't have enough food.

Timing: The framework drops hours before Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plan to discuss coronavirus relief — their first talks since October.

The big picture: Most lawmakers still see only a small chance for passage of a comprehensive relief package before the end of the year, given how far apart Republicans and Democrats remain on key priorities.

President-elect Joe Biden has said that he wants Congress to pass coronavirus relief before he takes office in January.

Breakdown of the proposed funding:

State and local: $160 billion

Additional unemployment insurance: $180 billion

Small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), EIDL and restaurants: $288 billion

Transportation: $45 billion

Vaccine development, distribution and testing: $16 billion

Healthcare provider relief fund: $35 billion

Education: $82 billion

Student loans: $4 billion

Housing assistance: $25 billion

Nutrition/Agriculture: $26 billion

U.S. Postal Service: $10 billion

Child care: $10 billion

Broadband: $10 billion

Opioid treatment: $5 billion

The plan also provides short-term federal protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Read the framework via DocumentCloud.