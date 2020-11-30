Bipartisan group of senators seeks coronavirus stimulus deal

At least eight Republican and Democratic senators have formed a working group aimed at securing new coronavirus spending during the lame-duck session, a move favored by President-elect Biden, two sources familiar with the group tell Axios.

Why it matters: It may be the most significant bipartisan step toward COVID relief in months.

But, but, but: Most lawmakers still see only a small chance for passage of a comprehensive stimulus package before the end of the year, given how far apart Republicans and Democrats remain on key priorities.

These negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of stalled talks between House and Senate leadership and the outgoing Trump administration.

What we're hearing: The group includes GOP Senators Mitt Romney, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Pat Toomey, and Democrats Chris Coons, Joe Manchin, and Michael Bennet, sources said.