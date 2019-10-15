The White House tried to limit the testimony of President Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill, which lasted for 10 hours on Monday, letters from the counsels obtained by Axios' Margaret Talev show. However, it did not try to block her.

The big picture: Hill received a subpoena from the Democratic-led committees leading the impeachment inquiry. Her lawyer tweeted Monday night that she "cooperated fully with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle" in the House's Ukraine investigation.

The letters show that there was some clashing between Hill’s counsel and White House counsel on the definition and scope of classified information, executive privilege and whether the Democrats' investigation is an actual impeachment inquiry.

Read the letters:

