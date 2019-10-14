President Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill arrived on Capitol Hill to testify in the House's Ukraine investigation Monday after receiving a subpoena from the Democratic-led committees leading the impeachment inquiry, her attorney confirmed on Twitter.

Why it matters: Hill, who left her role as Trump's top Russia aide in August, is expected to testify that Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland "circumvented [the administration] to pursue a shadow foreign policy on Ukraine," according to NBC News. That policy included pushing Ukraine to open investigations into the 2016 presidential election and unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Joe Biden and his son.

Go deeper: Fiona Hill document request outlines Democrats' impeachment roadmap