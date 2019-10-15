Stories

NYT: Bolton told Trump aide to alert White House lawyers on Ukraine

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House July 18
President Trump speaks as then-National Security Adviser John Bolton looks on in the White House in July. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told a top aide on Russia to notify White House lawyers about a campaign to press Ukraine to investigate President Trump's rivals, Congress was told Monday, the New York Times first reported. NBC also reported the account.

What they're saying: Per the NYT, Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill testified in the House's Ukraine investigation that Bolton told her to alert the chief National Security Council lawyer that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was "cooking up" a "rogue operation with legal implications" with Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

"'I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up,' Mr. Bolton, a Yale-trained lawyer, told Ms. Hill to tell White House lawyers, according to the testimony. ...
"It was not the first time Mr. Bolton expressed grave concerns to Ms. Hill about Mr. Giuliani. 'Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,' Ms. Hill quoted Mr. Bolton saying during an earlier conversation."
— New York Times report of Fiona Hill's testimony

The big picture: Hill left her role as Trump's top Russia aide in August. She testified for 10 hours behind closed doors under a subpoena from the Democratic-led committees leading the impeachment inquiry.

