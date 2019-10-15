Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told a top aide on Russia to notify White House lawyers about a campaign to press Ukraine to investigate President Trump's rivals, Congress was told Monday, the New York Times first reported. NBC also reported the account.

What they're saying: Per the NYT, Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill testified in the House's Ukraine investigation that Bolton told her to alert the chief National Security Council lawyer that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was "cooking up" a "rogue operation with legal implications" with Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.