House Ukraine probe: Ex-Trump Russia adviser testified for 10 hours

President Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill "cooperated fully with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle" in the House's Ukraine investigation, her lawyer confirmed in a Monday night tweet during testimony that lasted for about 10 hours.

Why it matters: Hill received a subpoena from the Democratic-led committees leading the impeachment inquiry. Axios was told there was some clashing between Hill’s counsel and White House counsel on the definition and scope of classified information, executive privilege and whether the Democrats' investigation is an actual impeachment inquiry.

