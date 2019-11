Fresh off its victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, LSU finds itself atop this week's College Football Playoff rankings, while No. 4 Georgia edged No. 5 Alabama to break into the top four.

Rounding out the top 10: No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah both moved up one spot, while Minnesota's win over Penn State vaulted them nine spots to No. 8. The loss dropped Penn State to No. 9, followed by Oklahoma at No. 10.