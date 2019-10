Data: ESPN; Note: As of Oct. 23, 2019; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The top four Heisman favorites are all QBs, and they play for the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 ranked teams in the country. If that doesn't intrigue you, check your pulse.

The favorites: Joe Burrow (5/4 odds), Jalen Hurts (5/4 odds), Tua Tagovailoa (5/2 odds), and Justin Fields (7/1 odds).

Go deeper: How college football is combating attendance woes