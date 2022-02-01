Rachel Maddow announces brief hiatus from show until April

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU via Getty Images
MSNBC's highest-rated anchor Rachel Maddow said Monday she plans to take a brief hiatus from her show, beginning this Thursday, to focus on other projects with the network and the movie adaptation of her book. She'll return some time in April.
Why it matters: Maddow is expected to leave her position as MSNBC's daily 9 p.m. primetime host later this year. A hiatus now gives the network time to experiment with possible replacements.
Catch up quick: Maddow reached a multiyear deal with NBC last year to run a production company that would produce content for NBC across a wide portfolio that could include books, documentaries, movies, TV series and podcasts.
- She has been hosting her 9 p.m. show on MSNBC since 2008. Her show is at times the most-watched program on cable.
Details: In a monologue at the top of her Monday show, Maddow said she'll take several weeks off to work on new projects, including the movie adaptation of her Spiro Agnew book, "Bag Man."
- She noted that Ben Stiller will direct the film and that Lorne Michaels, the legendary "Saturday Night Live" producer, would help produce the film. Maddow's book is also being released in paperback in April.
- In addition to that project, Maddow said she's also working on a new journalistic podcast for NBC, and that there's another book adaptation that she wants to make for TV.
- Maddow noted that she'll be back on MSNBC for special coverage and major news events like the State of the Union.
The big picture: Maddow's moves are the latest in a broader shakeup of TV talent at MSNBC and beyond.
- MSNBC confirmed last week that it plans to extend "Morning Joe" by an hour and replace Brian Williams at the 11 p.m. ET hour with Stephanie Ruhle.
- Fox News is looking for a new host for its flagship Sunday morning news program in the wake of Chris Wallace's departure for CNN.
- CNN is looking for a permanent replacement for Chris Cuomo's 9 p.m. spot.
What's next: A series of rotating hosts will fill in for Maddow until she returns, per a source familiar with the plan.
What to watch: Maddow said there "may eventually be another hiatus again sometime in my future."
Go deeper: Inside MSNBC's big shakeup