MSNBC will soon announce plans to move morning anchor Stephanie Ruhle to the 11 pm ET hour that Brian Williams turned into an elite destination, two sources familiar with the move tell Axios.

Details: The 9 am ET hour, currently hosted by Ruhle, will become part of MSNBC's flagship morning show, "Morning Joe," which currently runs from 6 am to 9 am ET.

The big picture: The "Morning Joe" team also programs "Way Too Early" at 5 am ET.

Ruhle, who is also a senior business correspondent for NBC News, joined the network in 2016.

MSNBC declined to comment.

Flashback: Williams announced in November that he would be leaving the network, and officially signed off in December.

He had been a mainstay of the network's coverage for over two decades.

What's next: MSNBC still needs to find another host to replace Rachel Maddow in the 9 pm hour.

Maddow is expected to leave her daily program next year as she pursues different projects with the network.

Editor's note: NBC is an investor in Axios.