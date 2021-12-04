CNN fires Chris Cuomo

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN
CNN said Saturday evening that it has fired one of its star anchors, Chris Cuomo, following new revelations from a legal review made by the company into Cuomo's involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.
Why it matters: New documents released last week showed that Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment. Saturday's firing speaks to how much pressure CNN was under by employees and critics to address Cuomo's behavior.
What they're saying: "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement.
- "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."
What to watch: CNN will need to fill Cuomo's 9 p.m. primetime spot. One of the company's weekend anchors, Michael Smerconish, will fill in for Cuomo next week. That announcement came Friday, several days after the network announced Cuomo's indefinite suspension.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated with relevant news.