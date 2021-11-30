Sign up for our daily briefing

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely

Chris Cuomo in 2019. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR

CNN announced Tuesday evening that it has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely following new revelations about his involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

Driving the news: New documents released Monday showed that Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, as well as of emerging media coverage relating to the scandal.

What they're saying: The network said that the new documents "raise serious concerns."

  • "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we can also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."
  • "However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Catch up quick: CNN began airing regular interviews between the Cuomo brothers at the beginning of the pandemic, while Andrew Cuomo was still considered an authoritative source of health information, Axios' Sara Fischer writes.

  • The interviews drew eyeballs but also questions about conflicts of interests.
  • CNN eventually ended the interviews and Cuomo’s COVID-era stardom quickly faded with a scandal involving nursing home death numbers. Months later, then-Gov. Cuomo was eventually forced to resign in the wake of a separate sexual harassment scandal. Chris Cuomo was forced to stop covering the saga after he acknowledged that he had been in touch with his brother about the ordeal.
  • The new documents, revealed as a part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation, made it clear he was not as forthcoming about his involvement with his brother’s situation as he should’ve been.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Ivana Saric
Nov 29, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Chris Cuomo collected info on brother Andrew's accusers, media reports

Chris Cuomo. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Chris Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, as well as of emerging media coverage relating to the scandal.

Driving the news: Although the CNN anchor had previously acknowledged that he had joined strategy sessions with his brother as the scandal was unfolding, new evidence and a transcript of Chris Cuomo's interview with state investigators make clearer the level of his involvement.

Jacob Knutson
Nov 29, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announces bid for New York governor

Rep. Tom Suozzi speaking outside of Congress in December 2020. Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) announced Monday he will run for governor of New York in 2022.

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: Suozzi’s announcement makes him the 18th House Democrat to announce he will not seek re-election. It comes as Democrats are increasingly concerned about their prospects of keeping the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. 

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

FDA panel backs Merck's antiviral COVID pill

The Merck Cherokee Plant in Riverside, Pa. Photo: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An FDA advisory panel on Tuesday voted 13-10 to endorse an antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat adults at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, despite concerns over its effectiveness and safety.

Why it matters: Oral antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools, if proven effective, especially as new variants emerge. If authorized, the Merck drug, known as molnupiravir, would be the first treatment of its kind to be made available in the United States.

