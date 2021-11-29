Sign up for our daily briefing

Chris Cuomo collected info on brother Andrew's accusers, media reports

Chris Cuomo. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Chris Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, as well as of emerging media coverage relating to the scandal.

Driving the news: Although the CNN anchor had previously acknowledged that he had joined strategy sessions with his brother as the scandal was unfolding, new evidence and a transcript of Chris Cuomo's interview with state investigators make clearer the level of his involvement.

  • Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post as governor in August after 11 women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The big picture: Chris Cuomo helped dictate statements for his brother to use and was in touch with one of his brother's top aides, Melissa DeRosa, per CNBC.

  • "Please let me help with the prep," Cuomo wrote to DeRosa in one text in March.
  • After it was reported that Andrew Cuomo had made an inappropriate advance on a woman at a wedding reception, Cuomo texted DeRosa, “I have a lead on the wedding girl.”

Cuomo also used his media contacts to get ahead of stories coming out about his brother.

  • In March, DeRosa texted Cuomo about rumors that Politico would be publishing a story with more accusations, adding "can you check your sources." The news anchor replied that he was "on it."
  • DeRosa and Cuomo also discussed via text a then-upcoming article by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Cuomo told investigators that he had contacted another journalist to try and ascertain the story's publication date.
  • "I was frequently in contact when we would hear word that there were other people coming out. Or there was more to be learned about somebody, I would talk to other journalists to hear what they had heard," Cuomo said during his interview with investigators.

A representative for CNN, Cuomo's network, said in a statement that all the new evidence required "thorough review and consideration," per CNBC.

  • "We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days."

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

President Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

A federal court in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally-funded facilities in 10 states.

Why it matters: Monday's decision is the first victory for opponents of the rule, which requires health care workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. The case is one of four lawsuits challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) rule and argues that the mandate will exacerbate staffing shortages.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is exiting the company he helped build at a time when its future has never been so uncertain.

Why it matters: The person who controls Twitter controls the de facto public square — with implications for politics, media and free speech.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
48 mins ago - Health

CDC strengthens COVID booster recommendation

Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday strengthened its previous recommendation for booster shots, saying that everyone 18 and older "should" receive a booster dose.

Why it matters: Last month, CDC director Rochelle Walensky accepted a key advisory committee's recommendation that adults "may" get the shot. The slight, but strengthened, change in wording comes amid the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow