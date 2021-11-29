Chris Cuomo collected info on brother Andrew's accusers, media reports

Chris Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, as well as of emerging media coverage relating to the scandal.

Driving the news: Although the CNN anchor had previously acknowledged that he had joined strategy sessions with his brother as the scandal was unfolding, new evidence and a transcript of Chris Cuomo's interview with state investigators make clearer the level of his involvement.

Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post as governor in August after 11 women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The big picture: Chris Cuomo helped dictate statements for his brother to use and was in touch with one of his brother's top aides, Melissa DeRosa, per CNBC.

"Please let me help with the prep," Cuomo wrote to DeRosa in one text in March.

After it was reported that Andrew Cuomo had made an inappropriate advance on a woman at a wedding reception, Cuomo texted DeRosa, “I have a lead on the wedding girl.”

Cuomo also used his media contacts to get ahead of stories coming out about his brother.

In March, DeRosa texted Cuomo about rumors that Politico would be publishing a story with more accusations, adding "can you check your sources." The news anchor replied that he was "on it."

DeRosa and Cuomo also discussed via text a then-upcoming article by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Cuomo told investigators that he had contacted another journalist to try and ascertain the story's publication date.

"I was frequently in contact when we would hear word that there were other people coming out. Or there was more to be learned about somebody, I would talk to other journalists to hear what they had heard," Cuomo said during his interview with investigators.

A representative for CNN, Cuomo's network, said in a statement that all the new evidence required "thorough review and consideration," per CNBC.