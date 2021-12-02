Chris Cuomo says CNN suspension "hurts"

Chris Cuomo took to his radio show Wednesday to respond to CNN's decision to suspend him indefinitely, saying he felt embarrassed.

Why it matters: The star news anchor's remarks come on the heels of CNN's action following new revelations about his involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

New documents released Monday showed that Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, Axios' Ivana Saric writes.

What they're saying: "It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing," Cuomo said on his SiriusXM radio show.