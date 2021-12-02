Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Chris Cuomo says CNN suspension "hurts"

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Chris Cuomo took to his radio show Wednesday to respond to CNN's decision to suspend him indefinitely, saying he felt embarrassed.

Why it matters: The star news anchor's remarks come on the heels of CNN's action following new revelations about his involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

  • New documents released Monday showed that Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, Axios' Ivana Saric writes.

What they're saying: "It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing," Cuomo said on his SiriusXM radio show.

  • I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did," he added. "I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it."
  • "It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, is compromise any of my colleagues."

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely

Chris Cuomo in 2019. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR

CNN announced Tuesday evening that it has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely following new revelations about his involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

Driving the news: New documents released Monday showed that Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, as well as of emerging media coverage relating to the scandal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Symone Sanders leaving VP's office

Vice President Kamala Harris and her press secretary Symone Sanders. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the VP’s office by the end of this year, three White House officials told Axios on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The VP has faced an onslaught of criticism in her first year centered on her leadership and staff, adding to the suggestion, she’s not the Democratic Party’s preferred nominee for 2024.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The travel bans and border closures prompted by the Omicron variant likely won't fully prevent its spread, but that won't stop countries from leaning on the measures.

Why it matters: The rapid speed at which countries turned to travel bans with the emergence of Omicron indicates border controls will increasingly become a weapon against infectious disease — whether or not public health experts agree they are effective.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

