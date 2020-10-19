39 mins ago - World

Putin critic Navalny says Trump should condemn his poisoning

A screenshot of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on CBS' "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS/"60 Minutes"

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny called on President Trump during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday to condemn his Novichok poisoning that left him critically ill in hospital.

Details: Asked by CBS' Lesley Stahl if it's important for Trump to condemn the attack, which Navalny, says Russian President Putin was behind, he replied: "I think it's extremely important that everyone, of course, including and maybe in the first of all, president of United States, to be very against using chemical weapons in the 21st Century."

  • Stahl also noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkle and French President Emmanuel Macron of France had "persuaded the European Union to impose sanctions" plans against Russia — which has denied any involvement in the attack — and that "all these leaders have signed on, except Donald Trump."
  • Navalny, who is recuperating in Berlin, Germany, replied, "Yes, I ... have noticed it."

Of note: While the White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, Trump last month denied there was any proof that Russia poisoned Navalny, saying he would be "very angry if that is the case."

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month "there is a substantial chance" the order to poison Navalny came from senior Russian officials.

Judge blocks Trump admin plan to cut food stamps to 700,000 unemployed Americans

Food stamps recipients doing a big once-a-month shopping trip on the day their monthly SNAP account is re-funded. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday called Trump administration plans to cut food stamp benefits for almost 700,000 jobless Americans "arbitrary and capricious" as she blocked the move, per the Washington Post.

Details: The rule at issue "radically and abruptly alters decades of regulatory practice, leaving states scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans," said Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, of D.C., CNN notes.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert saysPelosi sets 48-hour deadline for White House on stimulus talks.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Fauci says he's "absolutely not" surprised Trump got coronavirus — Hispanic Americans only racial group to see increased COVID deaths over the summer, CDC says — Ex-FDA head explains why White House strategy of waiting for vaccine is "problematic."
  4. Business: Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle.
  5. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Biden campaign slammed President Trump after he said at a Nevada rally Sunday if his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden were elected there'd be more coronavirus pandemic lockdowns because "he'll listen to the scientists."

What he's saying: "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression," Trump said.

