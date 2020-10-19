Putin critic Navalny says Trump should condemn his poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny called on President Trump during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday to condemn his Novichok poisoning that left him critically ill in hospital.

Details: Asked by CBS' Lesley Stahl if it's important for Trump to condemn the attack, which Navalny, says Russian President Putin was behind, he replied: "I think it's extremely important that everyone, of course, including and maybe in the first of all, president of United States, to be very against using chemical weapons in the 21st Century."

Stahl also noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkle and French President Emmanuel Macron of France had "persuaded the European Union to impose sanctions" plans against Russia — which has denied any involvement in the attack — and that "all these leaders have signed on, except Donald Trump."

Navalny, who is recuperating in Berlin, Germany, replied, "Yes, I ... have noticed it."

Of note: While the White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, Trump last month denied there was any proof that Russia poisoned Navalny, saying he would be "very angry if that is the case."