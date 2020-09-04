34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump on Putin critic Alexei Navalny's poisoning: "We haven't had any proof yet"

Photo: Brendan Smailowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump denied there is any proof that Russia poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a White House press conference on Friday, saying he would be "very angry if that is the case."

Why it matters: Trump, in his first public comments since Nalvany fell ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow, said: "I don't know exactly what happened." The German government announced this week that the poisoning was conducted with Novichok, a chemical typically associated with Russian security services.

What Trump's saying: "So, I don't know exactly what happened. I think that it is tragic. It is terrible. It should not happen. We have not had any proof yet, but we will take a look. ... I would be very angry if that is the case."

Instead of backing the German government's analysis of Nalvany's illness, Trump spoke of his relationship with other countries around the world and noted ongoing negotiations with Russia on a non-proliferation agreement.

  • "I get along with almost all countries," Trump said. "I get along with North Korea ... If Hillary got elected, we would be in a war right now with North Korea. ... We have a great peace deal in the Middle East with UAE and Israel."

The president questioned why reporters frequently ask him about Russia and requested more questions on China.

  • "It is interesting that everybody is always mentioning Russia," Trump said. "I don't mind you mentioning them, but China at this point is probably a nation that you should be talking about much more so than Russia, because the things that China is doing are far worse."

Dave Lawler
Sep 3, 2020 - World

Putin, poison and the pipeline

Merkel in the middle. Photo: Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty

Angela Merkel’s call to action over the nerve agent attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been turned around on her: demands that the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas project be scrapped are growing louder.

Why it matters: The pipeline is nearly complete, and it would double Russia’s capacity to export gas directly to Germany.

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 26,493,914 — Total deaths: 872,250 — Total recoveries: 17,615,039Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,196,582 — Total deaths: 187,618 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown — "Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend.
  4. Health: The pandemic is driving skyrocketing rates of depression.
  5. Business: Record 52% of young adults in U.S. are living with parents — U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August — Hotel crisis hits new milestone.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
Jacob Knutson
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I never got along with John McCain"

President Trump said at a press conference on Friday that he "never got along with John McCain" and "disagreed" with the late senator on a number of policies, but still "respected him."

The state of play: Trump was asked if he regrets calling McCain — who was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam — a "loser" in 2015. Trump did respond as to whether he regrets the statement.

