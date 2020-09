Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been taken out of a medically induced coma at a German hospital following a suspected poisoning, Reuters reports.

The state of play: Doctors say it is too early to know the long-term impacts of the poisoning. Novichok was found in Navalny's system — the same agent used in the attempted assassination in 2018 of Sergei Skripal, a Russian former double agent.