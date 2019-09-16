Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin facing thousands of lawsuits over the U.S. opioid epidemic, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the drug company said in a statement Sunday

The big picture: Per the Wall Street Journal, Purdue filed for bankruptcy with a more than $10 billion plan to settle claims in White Plains, New York — less than a week after reaching a tentative settlement with states and local governments suing the firm for its role in the opioid epidemic. Purdue also faced civil and criminal probes by the Justice Department into whether it failed to properly monitor illegal prescribing and ordering patterns for OxyContin.