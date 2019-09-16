Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin facing thousands of lawsuits over the U.S. opioid epidemic, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the drug company said in a statement Sunday
The big picture: Per the Wall Street Journal, Purdue filed for bankruptcy with a more than $10 billion plan to settle claims in White Plains, New York — less than a week after reaching a tentative settlement with states and local governments suing the firm for its role in the opioid epidemic. Purdue also faced civil and criminal probes by the Justice Department into whether it failed to properly monitor illegal prescribing and ordering patterns for OxyContin.
- The filing is expected to lead to the ultimate demise of a company that sold a fraction of the opioid prescriptions but is most closely identified with the epidemic because of its pioneering role in the sale of narcotic pain pills, notes the Washington Post, which first reported the news.
- Purdue's board of directors voted Sunday evening to approve a settlement in principle, the New York Times reports.
Our thought bubble, per Axios' Bob Herman: Purdue was expected to file for bankruptcy regardless of a national settlement and ultimately could protect the Sackler family’s wealth against all governments and creditors.
What they're saying: Steve Miller, chairman of Purdue’s board of directors, said in a statement on the company's website, "This unique framework for a comprehensive resolution will dedicate all of the assets and resources of Purdue for the benefit of the American public."
"This settlement framework avoids wasting hundreds of millions of dollars and years on protracted litigation, and instead will provide billions of dollars and critical resources to communities across the country trying to cope with the opioid crisis."
