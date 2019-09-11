Purdue Pharma has tentatively reached the first "global" settlement in the nationwide opioids lawsuit, the New York Times and the AP report.

The big picture: The deal would reportedly result in the maker of OxyContin entering bankruptcy and the Sackler family owners paying $3 billion over 7 years, among other terms. Some states still aren't on board with the proposal and may pursue Purdue and the Sacklers further, the NYT reports. But the first major deal appears imminent ahead of the scheduled October trial.