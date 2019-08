Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, have proposed a settlement in the nationwide opioids lawsuit that would be worth $10 billion–$12 billion, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Purdue is the focal point of this litigation, but the proposed settlement would amount to only a fraction of what the opioid epidemic has cost the U.S. — and only about a third of Purdue's OxyContin sales.