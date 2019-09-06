DOJ investigating Purdue Pharma over OxyContin

The Department of Justice is probing Purdue Pharma, including issuing subpoenas to former employees, about whether the drug company failed to properly monitor illegal prescribing and ordering patterns for its OxyContin painkiller, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: These are civil and criminal investigations. And if Purdue settles this with the DOJ, that "could further dilute the share of money available to settle suits brought by states and local governments," WSJ's Sara Randazzo writes.