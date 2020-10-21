OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges Wednesday as part of a more than $8 billion settlement with the Justice Department, AP reports.

Why it matters: "The settlement is the highest-profile display yet of the federal government seeking to hold a major drugmaker responsible for an opioid addiction and overdose crisis linked to more than 470,000 deaths in the country since 2000," AP notes.

Details: The company will plead guilty to charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws, Justice Department officials told the AP.

The deal doesn't shield any of the company's owners or executives — including members of the Sackler family — from criminal liability.

