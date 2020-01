A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the around the southern coastal town of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Saturday, per the U.S. Geological Survey.

The big picture: Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency on Jan. 7 after two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8 hit the U.S. territory. The island has been rocked by a series of tremors since.