What's new: Electricity had been restored to 81% of the island's customers as of Friday, per the New York Times. But, the Costa Sur power plant — which produces most electricity on the island — may be out of service for up to a year, officials said.

"[O]ne person was directly killed by the earthquake, but at least three people have died of apparent heart attacks that may be related to the earthquake’s effects," officials said Friday, per the Times.

by the earthquake, but at least three people have died of apparent heart attacks that may be related to the earthquake’s effects," officials said Friday, per the Times. President Trump spoke with Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez on Friday afternoon about the island's recovery efforts after approving Puerto Rico's request for federal disaster assistance on Wednesday.

The impact: Thousands of Puerto Ricans were still living outside as of Thursday, out of fear of collapsing buildings from subsequent quakes three days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island, per the Times.

The big picture: Since a recent series of earthquakes began in Puerto Rico in December, more than 139 earthquakes of at least 3.0 magnitude have spread through the region, per the USGS. Six of those quakes were more than 5.0 magnitude, including the largest on Jan. 7.

Go deeper... In photos: Puerto Rico in state of emergency after back-to-back quakes