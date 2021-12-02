Sign up for our daily briefing

Progressives call for swift Boebert punishment

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush (far right) walk through the Capitol last month. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

House progressives are seeking concrete punishment for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as retribution for her incendiary remarks against one of their own, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Why it matters: House Democratic leaders continue to consider their options amid the latest ugly incident in their chamber. Republicans are already threatening retaliation after Democrats stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments and censured Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).

  • "She needs to be removed from her committees, absolutely," Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said of Boebert on Wednesday.
  • Boebert, walking past Bush on the Capitol steps as she spoke to Axios, shot her a glance but remained silent. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Bush expressed hope "there are enough of us, or we can mobilize enough of us, to help leadership to see why this is a must." She said House leaders should act immediately, rather than "waiting to see what the Republicans will do."

What they're saying: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a fellow member of The Squad with Omar, told Axios there are a "number of options before us," including censure and stripping committee assignments.

  • “I do believe we need to take an action," Ocasio-Cortez said.
  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) has also called for Democrats to strip Boebert's committee assignments.
  • “Republicans should do that, but if Republicans don’t, yes, I think the majority should act," he said.
  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Axios that stripping Boebert's committee assignments should be a "bipartisan thing," but added, "If it’s not going to be, then we might have to be the ones to do it.”

But, but, but: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a warning to Democrats in a closed-door caucus meeting Wednesday morning.

She said continuing to punish right-wingers for their incendiary rhetoric could end up backfiring.

  • "This is hard because these people are doing it for the publicity," Pelosi said, according to a source in the room.
  • "There's a judgment that has to be made about how we contribute to their fundraising and their publicity on how obnoxious and disgusting they can be," Pelosi added.
  • But Pelosi also said Boebert's rhetoric is "dangerous," and that the majority "cannot allow [Republicans] to endanger members of Congress, especially because of her faith.”

Between the lines: Omar sent shockwaves through the Capitol on Tuesday by playing a threatening, slur-filled voicemail she received from an unnamed caller, which she said was a result of Boebert's relentless anti-Muslim attacks.

  • Boebert is one of several right-wing members — including Greene — who refer to Omar and her progressive colleagues as the "Jihad Squad."
  • Boebert triggered sharp criticism this week for recounting a story in which she suggested Omar is a terror threat. She later apologized "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended."
  • Omar has said the encounter Boebert described never occurred.

Go deeper

Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
Dec 1, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Omar releases profanity-laced voicemail

Rep. Ilhan Omar is seen playing a threatening voicemail on Tuesday night. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The political back-and-forth between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) took a jarring turn Tuesday night, when Omar played a tape of a death threat she said she received after Boebert made anti-Muslim comments about her.

Driving the news: Omar alternately quavered and wore a stern expression as she stood in a House television gallery, held a phone and played a voicemail in which an unnamed caller called her a "Sand [n-word] bitch" and a "f-cking traitor."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Top House Democrats weigh action against GOP Rep. Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Tuesday said House leadership is considering whether to take action against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her "harmful and dangerous" comments implying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is a terrorist threat.

Why it matters: House Democrats have increasingly taken it upon themselves to dole out discipline to GOP members for inflammatory rhetoric this year, which Republicans warn will fundamentally alter how Congress conducts its internal affairs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Right-wingers making McCarthy sweat for future Speaker post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stands with his Republican colleagues outside the House on Nov. 17. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Right-wing elements in the Republican Party are complicating House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to become the next speaker of the House should the GOP take back the majority in 2022.

Why it matters: While McCarthy has worked carefully to build trust among the conservatives who tanked his chances at clinching the speakership in 2015, they're still circling ahead of the next Speaker vote in January 2023.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow