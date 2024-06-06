Axios Pro tracker: Tech policy bills to watch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals We're trying out something new: a cheat sheet to keep tabs on the most consequential tech bills in play this Congress. Why it matters: Lawmakers have very little time left to attach their proposals to must-pass legislation, and action around these bills could heat up soon.

Yes, but: It's always an uphill climb to get any tech legislation across the finish line, and final passage remains a long shot. Here's a rundown of what we're watching.

American Privacy Rights Act

The issue: Bipartisan draft legislation, negotiated between House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell to enact a comprehensive federal privacy standard.

Status: Advanced out of E&C subcommittee. Has not yet been introduced in the Senate.

What's next: Bill sponsors will have to address concerns raised by members, including House leadership, to ensure its passage in the full committee and chamber.

Kids Online Safety

The issue: The Kids Online Safety Act and COPPA 2.0 are moving in tandem, as the safety by design and privacy bills are viewed as complementary.

Status: KOSA advanced out of E&C subcommittee. COPPA 2.0 is part of APRA. Both KOSA and COPPA 2.0 were approved by Senate Commerce.

What's next: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says protecting kids online is a priority, and the likeliest path forward is attaching some version of KOSA or COPPA 2.0 to must-pass legislation.

AI in elections

The issue: Efforts to ban AI for deceptive political content, require AI disclaimers and prepare election officials to deal with the technology are picking up steam on Capitol Hill, as this is the most time sensitive issue for many lawmakers.

Status: The Senate Rules Committee approved three bills. No House action.

What's next: Sen. Amy Klobuchar said to expect House companion legislation and pointed to AI working group or privacy packages as potential vehicles.

ENFORCE Act

The issue: Lawmakers are turning up the heat on China, seeking to limit AI software and hardware exports to the U.S.'s top tech competitor.

Status: Cleared the House Foreign Affairs Committee. No Senate action.

What's next: The bill has been offered as a bipartisan amendment to the House's version of the annual defense policy bill.

Quantum reauthorization

The issue: The National Quantum Initiative Act expired Sept. 30. Some lawmakers are working to revive the effort, which proponents say is key to global competitiveness and national security.

Status: The House Science Committee advanced legislation. No action in the Senate.

What's next: House Science is expected to file a National Quantum Initiative report shortly, which will pave the way for floor movement, an industry source said.

House floor movement could come before the July 4 recess, while drafting has begun in the Senate Commerce and Energy committees as each has jurisdiction over parts of the bill, the source added.

Other efforts to boost U.S. quantum activity are advancing through the NDAA.

Future of AI Innovation Act

The issue: Lawmakers are working to authorize government agencies and partnerships with the private sector to promote AI innovation and safety standards.

Status: Cantwell and Sen. Todd Young introduced the legislation in April. There is no House companion.

What's next: A markup in Senate Commerce was postponed and has not been rescheduled.

"We expect the bill to be marked up by the Commerce Committee in the coming weeks," Matt Lahr, Young's comms director, told Axios.

Spectrum and National Security Act

The issue: Congress let the FCC's spectrum authority lapse for the first time in decades. This bill, led by Cantwell, would return authority to the agency and funnel auction proceeds to the now-defunct Affordable Connectivity Program.

Status: Commerce Ranking Member Ted Cruz and Sen. John Thune have a competing bill that some companies have lauded for directly creating a spectrum auction pipeline.

What's next: Senate Commerce will mark up the Cantwell bill Wednesday.