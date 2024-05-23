Privacy bills survive E&C subcommittee

The American Privacy Rights Act and the Kids Online Safety Act advanced Thursday out of a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee markup, despite members raising many tweaks they'd like to see before the bills are final. The big picture: A new draft of APRA, released this week, has already received considerable criticism from industry and members of Congress.

As we reported yesterday, Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer need to see major changes to APRA before offering support.

The Kids Online Safety Act advanced out of the subcommittee by voice vote.

What they're saying: Tech and business industry representatives still opposed to APRA need to "start being honest that they really don't want a viable solution, perhaps … but they really don't want to admit that," said E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rogers.

Friction point: Members brought up various issues with the draft APRA bill, including definitions, civil rights, extra protections for minors and the treatment of data brokers.

Members said this version is stronger than it was before, but they don't yet consider it a finished product.

On KOSA, Rep. Lori Trahan said she wanted to see the bill include an original provision that would allow for independent research led by the Department of Commerce.

Rep. Jay Obernolte said he was concerned about KOSA's "duty of care" provision, saying it was unclear and would confuse companies.

Ranking Member Frank Pallone also pushed back against the duty of care language, saying he worried it "could cause social media companies to over-filter content out of an abundance of caution about legal risk, and as a result some young people could lose access to helpful and even lifesaving content."

What's next: The full committee can now take up both KOSA and APRA, but expect a lot of fighting over the details before the bills get past that step in the House.