What we're watching: Quantum in the NDAA

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
The House wants the Pentagon to prioritize near-term quantum applications, according to its version of the annual defense policy bill.
Why it matters: The U.S. government is currently focused on long-term quantum hardware development, which some industry players argue is a missed opportunity for global competitiveness.
Driving the news: The House Armed Services Committee's FY25 National Defense Authorization Act language pushes the Pentagon to focus on adopting near-term quantum technology.
The language aligns with Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Marsha Blackburn's Defense Quantum Acceleration Act.
What's next: HASC marks up the bill next Wednesday.