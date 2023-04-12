AB InBev’s direct-to-consumer play

Corona beer parent AB InBev sees a future where it can deliver beer to customers in 30 minutes.

Why it matters: Its direct-to-consumer efforts have become a big strategic bet to get more consumers to engage with its brands and unlock more revenue streams.

What they’re saying: “Everyone in the organization is part of scaling our D2C platforms,” AB InBev’s chief direct-to-consumer officer Lucas Herscovici told Axios on the sides of Shoptalk.

“We know that if we deliver, we scale our platforms and we have a closer relationship with our consumers, we will be able to unlock growth for the category,” he says.

What’s happening: As a launching pad for global growth, AB InBev is starting a pilot in Brazil, where it is delivering Corona with limes and other staples centered around occasions to consumers.

It plans to provide a whole assortment of snacks, food and drinks for sports events, happy hours and parties at home.

The company won't just offer its own beers — it will deliver competing brands, spirits, snacks, ice, charcoal and meat from its dark stores, Herscovici says.

The big picture: The company has seen beer sales in the U.S. slump by volume as consumers grapple with higher prices.

North America sales volume fell 4% last year.

Flashback: The company started its D2C efforts in 2016 with Zé Delivery in Brazil.

“It did extremely well back then, and really exploded during the pandemic,” Herscovici says.

This became a launching pad for the company to scale the same offering around the world.

Meanwhile, the company has another service TaDa Delivery and PerfectDraft, which is like a Nespresso machine for beer.

PerfectDraft is a countertop machine that can quickly cool down a keg of beer and allow at-home consumers to pour beer just like at a bar.

The intrigue: With an online operation, retailers receive valuable data about consumer purchasing habits.