Generative AI startup to create AI newscasts
A new startup called Channel 1 wants to use generative AI to create automated newscasts with digital anchors that can be customized to fit viewers' political slant, Tim writes.
Why it matters: The rapid acceleration of AI is blazing a path to disrupt the media industry.
How it works: Channel 1's technology can automatically create video news packages that feature an AI anchor.
- The more a viewer watches, the more the tech learns what type of stories that person wants to see and automatically starts to serve those up.
- Viewers also have an option of choosing their anchors to have a more conservative or liberal slant. It's also available in multiple languages.
Zoom in: The data will be gathered from three buckets: publicly available material like press releases and conference call transcripts; partnerships with brands and media outlets; and an independent partner program aimed towards individual journalists.
- "It takes their content and makes it a video story, but also exposes them to a new audience and a new income stream," Channel 1 founder Adam Mosan tells Tim.
- The newscasts will be available through a free ad-supported streaming channel (FAST) this fall, with a mobile app next year.
What's next: As of now, the company is self funded Mosan says, but the plan is to go out to investors eventually.
- "I've been funding it. We have not gone out to the market for fundraising yet. We probably will in the future."