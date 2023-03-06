A committee of TV industry stakeholders announced Monday an initial list of measurement certification standards for advertising currencies.

Why it matters: These criteria help encourage programmers and media buyers to work with new measurement companies, several of which have raised significant funding in recent years.

Details: Among the specific standards being pushed are being fully compliant with privacy regulations, seeking accreditation with the Media Rating Council and disclosing big changes in methodology a year before impact.

Measurement companies Comscore, iSpot, Nielsen, SambaTV, TVSquared, VideoAmp and 605 were told the requirements last week and invited to participate in the certification program.

"There's no shockers of what the requirements were, per se," says Brittany Slattery, CMO of ad tech company OpenAP. "The surprising thing that we're really optimistic and encouraged by is the speed at which this industry really came together to put a line in the sand."

Context: When it launched in January, the U.S. Joint Industry Committee was composed of five major TV networks (Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery) along with OpenAP and trade association the Video Advertising Bureau.

It's since added seven media agencies (Dentsu, GroupM, Horizon Media, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Media and RPA), three programmers (A+E Networks, AMC Networks and Hallmark Media) and streaming platform Roku.

Netflix and Disney, which recently launched ads on their streaming platforms, are not named.

Of note: Last year, NBCUniversal announced its own Currency Council, a group of brands that will transact on new currencies.

What's next: OpenAP's Slattery says the committee will likely go beyond measurement certification and collaborate on other industry topics such as streaming data and privacy.