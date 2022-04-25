Americans prefer subtitles to dubbing for foreign-language content
Americans are more likely to prefer watching foreign-language content using subtitles compared to dubbing, according to a new survey from Morning Consult.
Why it matters: The growth of the international content market has made dubbing and subtitling a bigger emphasis for distributors.
- Last year, Netflix dubbed more than five million minutes of programming and subtitled seven million, the company told the Los Angeles Times.
- Dubbing in particular is becoming more prevalent. Netflix dubbed 120% more content in 2021 vs 2020.
By the numbers: Along with the U.S., other English-dominant countries like Canada, the U.K. and Australia lean toward subtitles.
- European countries seem to prefer dubbing over subtitles, with an overwhelming 76% of Germans choosing that route.
- On the other side, South Korea and Chinese citizens veer heavily toward subtitles.