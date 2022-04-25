Reproduced from Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are more likely to prefer watching foreign-language content using subtitles compared to dubbing, according to a new survey from Morning Consult.

Why it matters: The growth of the international content market has made dubbing and subtitling a bigger emphasis for distributors.

Last year, Netflix dubbed more than five million minutes of programming and subtitled seven million, the company told the Los Angeles Times.

Dubbing in particular is becoming more prevalent. Netflix dubbed 120% more content in 2021 vs 2020.

By the numbers: Along with the U.S., other English-dominant countries like Canada, the U.K. and Australia lean toward subtitles.