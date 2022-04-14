Data: IAB and PwC; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Digital audio had the largest growth in ad revenue over the past year compared to other digital sectors, according to a recent report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau conducted by PwC.

Why it matters: As listening grows in streaming music and podcasts, more ad dollars are moving to the mediums.

By the numbers: Digital audio — comprised of podcasts and streaming music and radio — reached $4.9 billion in ad revenue last year, up 58% from the year prior.

The majority of that growth was from mobile devices versus desktop. Ad revenue in mobile digital audio was $4.1 billion, up 64% from the year prior.

Yes, but: Digital audio is still a much smaller piece of the revenue pie compared to other formats.