Exclusive: Ilant Health seeds $3M for VBC obesity treatment
Obesity and weight management platform Ilant Health raised $3 million in its first funding round, CEO Elina Onitskansky tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Nationally, 41.9 percent of adults have obesity and there are not enough holistic approaches to mitigate obesity-caused illnesses.
Details: The seed round saw participation from several angels, including executives from Global Medical Response, CareBridge, Lyra Health, Cityblock Health, Sounder Health and Well.
- Ilant, which just launched from stealth, began fundraising last October, Onitskansky says.
How it works: Ilant helps employers and health plans manage cost and quality of obesity treatment, using a value-based care approach.
- The company identifies individuals who would benefit clinically and financially from treatment and matches those patients with the appropriate treatment.
- The company offers guidance across the full obesity treatment spectrum, like intensive behavioral therapy and pharmacotherapy that includes all potential medications — not just GLP-1s, and bariatric surgery.
- Ilant also provides access to obesity medicine physicians, mental health practitioners and nutritionists, along with peer navigators.
What they're saying: "We have a fundamental belief that the only way to see change is if it works within the broader ecosystem," Onitskansky says.
- "When it comes to obesity options today, there are a lot hammers in search of nails," she adds. "We believe in a holistic and individualized approach to obesity."
- "If you are not driving outcomes, it will not work long-term," she says.
What's next: "The runway for this round depends on the speed of our customer acquisitions," Onitskansky says.
- "Since we are a VBC company, we are focused on unit economics but the way our model is constructed, more funding will be required down the road," she notes.
State of play: The weight management investment has been continuing to rise, with lots of attention drawn to the sector because of GLP-1's, mainly Ozempic.
- Alfie Health raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding.
- Knownwell raised $4.5 million in seed funding.
- Enara Health raised $6 million in seed funding.
Why it matters: Obesity rates are on the rise, and the condition worsens outcomes from COVID-19.
- 1 fun thing: Ilant comes from the Hebrew word for trees.
- "Trees are a symbol of health and growth and trees also grow from their roots, which tell their journey," she says.
- "I want Ilant to provide everything I felt had been missing in my own journey with obesity," she adds — evidence based care, respectful and compassionate clinicians, and treatment without stigma.