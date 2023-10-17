Share on email (opens in new window)

Obesity and weight management platform Ilant Health raised $3 million in its first funding round, CEO Elina Onitskansky tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Nationally, 41.9 percent of adults have obesity and there are not enough holistic approaches to mitigate obesity-caused illnesses.

Details: The seed round saw participation from several angels, including executives from Global Medical Response, CareBridge, Lyra Health, Cityblock Health, Sounder Health and Well.

Ilant, which just launched from stealth, began fundraising last October, Onitskansky says.

How it works: Ilant helps employers and health plans manage cost and quality of obesity treatment, using a value-based care approach.

The company identifies individuals who would benefit clinically and financially from treatment and matches those patients with the appropriate treatment.

The company offers guidance across the full obesity treatment spectrum, like intensive behavioral therapy and pharmacotherapy that includes all potential medications — not just GLP-1s, and bariatric surgery.

Ilant also provides access to obesity medicine physicians, mental health practitioners and nutritionists, along with peer navigators.

What they're saying: "We have a fundamental belief that the only way to see change is if it works within the broader ecosystem," Onitskansky says.

"When it comes to obesity options today, there are a lot hammers in search of nails," she adds. "We believe in a holistic and individualized approach to obesity."

"If you are not driving outcomes, it will not work long-term," she says.

What's next: "The runway for this round depends on the speed of our customer acquisitions," Onitskansky says.

"Since we are a VBC company, we are focused on unit economics but the way our model is constructed, more funding will be required down the road," she notes.

State of play: The weight management investment has been continuing to rise, with lots of attention drawn to the sector because of GLP-1's, mainly Ozempic.

