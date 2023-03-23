Shares of payments company Block dropped as much as 19% before the open on Thursday after famed short seller Hindenburg released a scathing report against the company.

Why it matters: Hindenburg most recently created a veritable hurricane in Indian stocks after going after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

Driving the news: "The 'magic' behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics," Hindenburg's report says.

Hindenburg said it spent two years on the investigation. The short seller claims a significant amount of accounts it reviewed were fake, tied to fraud, or associated with another existing Block customer.

Block did not respond to an immediate request for comment.