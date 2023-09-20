Bill Clinton, Mobileye co-founder to raise $1B climate fund
Israeli tech entrepreneur Ziv Aviram and former U.S. President Bill Clinton have partnered on a new climate-tech fund with a target size of $1 billion.
Details: Aviram, who co-founded Mobileye, will co-lead the fund, called EcoBridge, along with fellow co-founder investors Itai Lemberger (Bow Wave Capital Management) and Robert Citrone (Discovery Capital Management).
- Clinton will chair an investing committee, aligning EcoBridge's investments with the Clinton Global Initiative.
- The goal is to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion, and the fund will launch with $100 million of the founders' funds, according to The Media Line.
- The firm plans to raise the remaining funds in 2024.
Big picture: Other billion-dollar climate-focused funds include Galvanize Climate Solutions, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Lowercarbon Capital.