Israeli tech entrepreneur Ziv Aviram and former U.S. President Bill Clinton have partnered on a new climate-tech fund with a target size of $1 billion.

Details: Aviram, who co-founded Mobileye, will co-lead the fund, called EcoBridge, along with fellow co-founder investors Itai Lemberger (Bow Wave Capital Management) and Robert Citrone (Discovery Capital Management).

Clinton will chair an investing committee, aligning EcoBridge's investments with the Clinton Global Initiative.

The goal is to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion, and the fund will launch with $100 million of the founders' funds, according to The Media Line.

The firm plans to raise the remaining funds in 2024.

Big picture: Other billion-dollar climate-focused funds include Galvanize Climate Solutions, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Lowercarbon Capital.