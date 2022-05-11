Scoop: Emerald Technology Ventures rolls out €250M fund
The clean energy and climate tech VC firm Emerald Technology Ventures is rolling out a €250 million (~$264 million) fund focused on institutional investors, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Emerald has traditionally focused on corporates, but those firms tend to have less capital than institutional investors — and startup valuations are soaring, forcing investors to bring more cash to the table.
The details: Emerald's new European Transformation Fund will focus largely on — you guessed it — Europe, with a target investment size of €10-€15 million (~$10.6-$15.8 million), managing partner Gina Domanig tells Axios.
- That's potentially slightly larger than Emerald's typical target investment of about €10 million.
- The fund will seek to allocate about 40%-50% of its investments in energy companies, with the rest aimed at water, industrial technology, food, agriculture, mobility, robotics and advanced materials and packaging,
Catch up fast: Emerald has about €1 billion (~$1.1 billion) in assets under management and under advisory. About €370 million (~$390 million) of that amount is under management, Domanig says.
- The firm's existing funds have focused on corporates and largely targeted climate startups within industrial tech.
- "This is the first time that we have been working with institutional investors since they all exited stage-left at the financial crisis last time," Domanig says, referring to the cleantech 1.0 bubble in the mid-aughts.
Flashback: In April, Emerald announced the launch of a €200 million (~$217 million) venture fund focused on the sustainable packaging supply chain.
What they're saying: "Institutionals cut much bigger checks,” Domanig tells Axios.
- "The deals that we're doing, the companies could scale if they had more cash — particularly European deals, because European financing rounds are typically smaller than U.S. financing rounds," she continues.
- At the same time, Emerald is keeping an eye toward a potential correction in sky-high startup valuations, especially in the U.S.
What's next: The first meetings with potential investors took place this week.