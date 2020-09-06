1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Portland marks 100 days of protests

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a march to the Police Union building in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, are marking 100 days of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism with a series of events this long weekend amid a backdrop of unrest.

The big picture: Demonstrators are holding vigils and speeches, while supporters of President Trump plan another caravan rally, AP notes. Police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested 27 people over Friday night, but there were peaceful scenes Saturday, as protesters held sit-ins, played music and "stenciled the names of 39 Black people" killed by police or racially motivated violence on the 101st straight day of protests that began over the May death of George Floyd, the Oregonian reports.


Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Portland shooting suspect killed by officers

The suspect, Michael Reinoehl, is seen during a protest in front of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's house on Aug. 28. Photo: Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP

Michael Forest Reinoehl, the man wanted for killing a right-wing activist during a pro-Trump rally in Portland last weekend, was shot dead as federal law enforcement attempted to take him into custody overnight, The Oregonian reports.

The state of play: A U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson said that Reinoehl produced a gun during the encounter, leading federal agents to fire back. Reinoehl had described himself in a social media posts as "100% ANTIFA" and suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to "warfare," per the AP.

Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Nation's largest police union endorses Trump

Photo: Getty Images

The Fraternal Order of Police — the largest police union in the U.S. — on Friday endorsed President Trump for re-election.

Why it matters: Trump has made issues of "law and order" a central theme of his campaign amid the large anti-racism protests that have sprung up throughout the country. He's falsely accused rival Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police and recently issued a memo saying he'd cut federal funding for any "anarchist jurisdiction" that "disempowers or defunds police departments."

Updated 26 mins ago - Sports

In photos: Authentic wins Kentucky Derby as protest groups face off

Rival demonstrators in front of the Louisville Metro Hall in Kentucky ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Authentic won the 146th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday as Black Lives Matter protesters and armed supporters of police faced off, while the usual crowds were cast aside to promote social distancing.

The big picture: Like most sporting events this spring, the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing was postponed from its traditional first Saturday in May to the new September date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

