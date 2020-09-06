Protesters in Portland, Oregon, are marking 100 days of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism with a series of events this long weekend amid a backdrop of unrest.

The big picture: Demonstrators are holding vigils and speeches, while supporters of President Trump plan another caravan rally, AP notes. Police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested 27 people over Friday night, but there were peaceful scenes Saturday, as protesters held sit-ins, played music and "stenciled the names of 39 Black people" killed by police or racially motivated violence on the 101st straight day of protests that began over the May death of George Floyd, the Oregonian reports.







