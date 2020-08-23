1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Violence in Portland after far-right groups rally

The Proud Boys and other far-right groups rally in downtown Portland, Oregon on Aug. 22 for the second Saturday in a row. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Federal authorities intervened after clashes between armed far-right groups, some with "ties to fascist" organizations, and anti-racism protesters near the Justice Center in downtown Portland, Oregon, saw rocks, mace and paint balls used, per the Oregonian.

Of note: Portland Police officers "remained at a distance ... even as people beat others with sticks, and at least two right-wing activists brandished handguns," the Washington Post reports. The police blamed limited resources in a statement on "why the events downtown were not declared a riot and why police did not intervene."

Why it matters: Portland Police have frequently declared riots during unrest in the city since Black Lives Matter protests began 85 days ago, most recently on Friday.

What they're saying: The police said Portland officers "have been the focus of over 80 days of violent actions directed at the police, which is a major consideration for determining if police resources are necessary to interject."

  • According to the police, there were "some physical interactions which quickly resolved themselves" during the two-hour standoff.
"Some members from both groups threw projectiles and deployed aerosols like pepper and bear spray at each other. At times, fireworks were thrown and smoke canisters were deployed. Each skirmish appeared to involve willing participants and the events were not enduring in time, so officers were not deployed to intervene."
— Police statement

Gigi Sukin
Updated 43 mins ago - Science

In photos: Trump declares disaster as historic California wildfires rage

Firefighters work to protect homes in Boulder Creek, Calif., on Aug. 22. Photo: Dylan Bouscher/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

President Trump approved on Saturday a major disaster declaration for California, as one of the hundreds of wildfires consuming the state became its second-largest ever, per firefighting agency Cal Fire.

The big picture: The blazes are overwhelming the state's capacity to cope, with at least six deaths linked to the fires and over 771,000 acres scorched amid dismal air quality. The fires have brought another crisis to a state that is enduring the most coronavirus infections in the country.

Axios
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 23,134,358 — Total deaths: 803,499 — Total recoveries: 14,850,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 5,667,179 — Total deaths: 176,348 — Total recoveries: 1,985,484 — Total tests: 71,560,771Map.
  3. Politics: USPS priority mail delays got worse in early August Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight.
  4. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  5. 1 🎬 thing: Theaters pitch consumers on going to the movies with new safety standards.
  6. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

President's sister says "you can't trust him" in audio leaked to WashPost

President Trump with Maryanne Trump Barry in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1990. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday sought to downplay comments made by his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in audio leaked to the Washington Post that he has "no principles," is prone to "lying" and "you can’t trust him."

Why it matters: Maryanne Trump Barry has never publicly criticized the president on his policies. But, according to the recording by their niece Mary Trump, the retired federal judge said of his immigration policies: "It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

