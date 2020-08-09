Riot declared in Portland as protesters break into police union building

Police declared a riot in Portland late Saturday after protesters broke into a police union building and set a fire, AP reports.

Why it matters: Violent demonstrations have continued in the city more than 70 days after nationwide protests began over the police killing of George Floyd. They have persisted despite the withdrawal of federal agents, who have been accused of escalating the violence in Portland.

Officers said they used flash bangs and smoke canisters to force protesters away from the burning building, until the crowd dispersed at around 2 a.m.

Three officers were hurt during efforts to clear the protests, including two who were hospitalized.

Worth noting: The protest was "noticeably smaller" than the thousands who showed up for about two weeks in July to protest the federal authorities in the city, according to AP.