13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Riot declared in Portland as protesters break into police union building

Portland police officers pursue a crowd on August. 1, 2020. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Police declared a riot in Portland late Saturday after protesters broke into a police union building and set a fire, AP reports.

Why it matters: Violent demonstrations have continued in the city more than 70 days after nationwide protests began over the police killing of George Floyd. They have persisted despite the withdrawal of federal agents, who have been accused of escalating the violence in Portland.

  • Officers said they used flash bangs and smoke canisters to force protesters away from the burning building, until the crowd dispersed at around 2 a.m.
  • Three officers were hurt during efforts to clear the protests, including two who were hospitalized.

Worth noting: The protest was "noticeably smaller" than the thousands who showed up for about two weeks in July to protest the federal authorities in the city, according to AP.

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - World

Security forces and protesters clash in Beirut after devastating explosion

Protesters clashing with security forces in Beirut on Aug. 8. Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday who threw stones in Beirut over a massive explosion that devastated the city earlier this week, injuring roughly 6,000 people and leaving nearly 160 dead, AP reports.

Why it matters: Activists say political corruption and negligence are to blame for Tuesday's blast, caused by a store of ammonium nitrate left unsecured near the city's port for more than six years.

Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 19,655,445 — Total deaths: 727,353 — Total recoveries — 11,950,845Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 4,998,802 — Total deaths: 162,425 — Total recoveries: 1,643,118 — Total tests: 61,080,587Map.
  3. Politics: Trump signs 4 executive actions on coronavirus aid — Democrats, and some Republicans, criticize the move.
  4. Public health: Fauci says chances are "not great" that COVID-19 vaccine will be 98% effective — 1 in 3 Americans would decline COVID-19 vaccine.
  5. Science: Indoor air is the next coronavirus frontline.
  6. Schools: How back-to-school is playing out in the South as coronavirus rages on — Princeton, Johns Hopkins, Howard to hold fall classes online.
Felix Salmon
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Elevator anxiety will stifle reopenings

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Will you step back into an elevator any time soon?

Why it matters: Tens of billions of dollars — and the future of cities around the country — rest on the answer to that question. So long as workers remain unwilling to take elevators, hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of office real estate will continue to go largely unused.

