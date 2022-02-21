Populist flamethrowers rock media

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Britta Pedersen/Getty Images, Lloyd Bishop/NBC, Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Provocateurs from outside traditional party politics are driving a polarizing new strain of American political conversation.
Why it matters: Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and others have become some of the biggest cultural flashpoints of the Biden era.
The big picture: During a time of hyper-polarization in politics, these personalities brand themselves "free thinkers" untethered to political dogma, offending core tenets of every political party's worldview.
- The focus on Trump-era conservative voices, including Alex Jones and Sean Hannity, has shifted to viral voices with appeal on both sides of the aisle.
- The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson has dubbed these entertainers and pundits "DGAF [don’t give a f***] populists," noting the same qualities that make them popular "are the qualities that make them a nightmare for publicly traded companies" — Spotify or Netflix.
"[They] are big precisely because they don't just say 'no' to the prevailing discourse, the prevailing culture," Saagar Enjeti, host of an anti-establishment YouTube show and a guest on Rogan's show, tells Axios.
- "They explicitly say: 'Screw you.' ... I would say that is the heart of a lot of their appeal."
State of play: Provocateurs dominate today's media ecosystem, creating a barrage of headlines in response to just one tweet or comment.
- Joe Rogan's various controversies — from Alex Jones interviews to anti-vaccination comments to his apology for using racial slurs in the past — have driven entire news cycles.
- Elon Musk has tried to steer clear of many hot-button political issues, but has continued to take to Twitter to troll policymakers, most recently calling President Biden “a damp puppet in human form." In 2017, he left Trump’s business council over climate policy,
Between the lines: After a backlash, these hosts often rebound stronger.
- Rogan added more Instagram followers in January — after Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify to protest Rogan — than in any other month since 2018, according to CrowdTangle data.
- Dave Chappelle's Instagram following jumped 19% — more than the previous nine months combined — in October of last year, after backlash over a Netflix special in which he made anti-transgender jokes.
- On Friday, Netflix said it struck a deal with Chappelle to host and produce four comedy specials highlighting other comedians.
- Bari Weiss, who has described herself as a "center-left on most things," resigned as a New York Times columnist, writing that "my own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views." She's now reportedly bringing in $800,000 a year from her Substack newsletter.
Reality check: Guests on Rogan's show have misinformation about COVID to his audience of 11 million listeners, and he has made anti-vax comments he later walked back.
Our thought bubble: South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker helped pioneer a genre of culturally prominent, anti-political correctness comedy in the late 1990s.
- While shows like the "Roseanne" reboot faced cancellations in the wake of political blunders, South Park is still going strong after 24 seasons — perhaps because Parker and Stone are seen by the media as free speech evangelists, not politically motivated stars.
- “We have been waiting to get canceled for 30 years,” Stone told The Hollywood Reporter last year.
The bottom line: New media personalities have gained enormous traction in the Biden era by catering to people who feel disillusioned by the mainstream press on podcasts, in YouTube videos and via newsletters.