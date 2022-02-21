Populist flamethrowers rock media

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Populist flamethrowers rock media

Axios

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Britta Pedersen/Getty Images, Lloyd Bishop/NBC, Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Provocateurs from outside traditional party politics are driving a polarizing new strain of American political conversation.

Why it matters: Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and others have become some of the biggest cultural flashpoints of the Biden era.

The big picture: During a time of hyper-polarization in politics, these personalities brand themselves "free thinkers" untethered to political dogma, offending core tenets of every political party's worldview.

  • The focus on Trump-era conservative voices, including Alex Jones and Sean Hannity, has shifted to viral voices with appeal on both sides of the aisle.
  • The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson has dubbed these entertainers and pundits "DGAF [don’t give a f***] populists," noting the same qualities that make them popular "are the qualities that make them a nightmare for publicly traded companies" — Spotify or Netflix.

"[They] are big precisely because they don't just say 'no' to the prevailing discourse, the prevailing culture," Saagar Enjeti, host of an anti-establishment YouTube show and a guest on Rogan's show, tells Axios.

  • "They explicitly say: 'Screw you.' ... I would say that is the heart of a lot of their appeal."

State of play: Provocateurs dominate today's media ecosystem, creating a barrage of headlines in response to just one tweet or comment.

Between the lines: After a backlash, these hosts often rebound stronger.

  • Rogan added more Instagram followers in January — after Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify to protest Rogan — than in any other month since 2018, according to CrowdTangle data.
  • Dave Chappelle's Instagram following jumped 19% — more than the previous nine months combined — in October of last year, after backlash over a Netflix special in which he made anti-transgender jokes.
  • On Friday, Netflix said it struck a deal with Chappelle to host and produce four comedy specials highlighting other comedians.
  • Bari Weiss, who has described herself as a "center-left on most things," resigned as a New York Times columnist, writing that "my own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views." She's now reportedly bringing in $800,000 a year from her Substack newsletter.

Reality check: Guests on Rogan's show have misinformation about COVID to his audience of 11 million listeners, and he has made anti-vax comments he later walked back.

Our thought bubble: South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker helped pioneer a genre of culturally prominent, anti-political correctness comedy in the late 1990s.

  • While shows like the "Roseanne" reboot faced cancellations in the wake of political blunders, South Park is still going strong after 24 seasons — perhaps because Parker and Stone are seen by the media as free speech evangelists, not politically motivated stars.
  • “We have been waiting to get canceled for 30 years,” Stone told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

The bottom line: New media personalities have gained enormous traction in the Biden era by catering to people who feel disillusioned by the mainstream press on podcasts, in YouTube videos and via newsletters.

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

HBO film on Frederick Douglass uses his words to challenge today

Frederick Douglass. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

A new HBO documentary examines the life of American writer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass through his fiery speeches that faulted the nation's role in perpetuating slavery and challenged the U.S. to redeem itself.

The big picture: "Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches" comes as some states pass restrictions on how schools and colleges can teach history, especially around race and slavery.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - Sports

China won the Olympics

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Beijing mostly got what it wanted from the winter Olympics — a smooth Games without a major COVID outbreak. But political and human-rights controversies were never far from the surface.

Why it matters: The Chinese government has poured billions of dollars into new infrastructure, facilities and COVID testing for the Winter Olympics, hoping the investment would pay off with a boost to China's international image.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuSara Fischer
1 hour ago - World

Russian disinformation frenzy seeds groundwork for Ukraine invasion

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Russia is testing its agility at weaponizing state media to win backing at home, in occupied territories in eastern Ukraine and with sympathizers abroad for a war of aggression.

The big picture: State media has pivoted from accusing the West of hysterical warnings about a non-existent invasion to pumping out minute-by-minute coverage of the tensions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow