Poll: Competitive top tier emerges in Democratic 2020 race

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are introduced before the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15
Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the Oct. 15 Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A clear top tier is emerging in the 2020 Democratic race — but the likely eventual nominee is far from certain, an ABC News/Washington Post poll published early Sunday shows.

Why it matters: Per the Washington Post, the race is "competitive and fluid less than 100 days before the Iowa caucuses, with a stable trio of leading candidates" — the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden (27%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (21% ), Sen. Bernie Sanders (19%) and fourth-placed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (9%) breaking away from other single-digit rivals.

  • About half of Democrats polled who support a candidate say they’d consider another one.

Worth noting: Sanders’ health is a concern for a large portion of the of 1,003 Democrats surveyed in the poll several weeks after he had a heart attack. He's vowed to run a "vigorous campaign.

  • "The poll notes that "younger adults, who are among Sanders’ strongest supporters, are most apt to think he’s in good enough health to serve — six in 10 18- to 39-year-olds say so. Just 40 percent of those age 40 and older agree."

