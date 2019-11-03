Poll: Competitive top tier emerges in Democratic 2020 race

A clear top tier is emerging in the 2020 Democratic race — but the likely eventual nominee is far from certain, an ABC News/Washington Post poll published early Sunday shows.

Why it matters: Per the Washington Post, the race is "competitive and fluid less than 100 days before the Iowa caucuses, with a stable trio of leading candidates" — the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden (27%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (21% ), Sen. Bernie Sanders (19%) and fourth-placed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (9%) breaking away from other single-digit rivals.