Poll: Biden top but lower tier candidates enjoy debate boost

Vice President Joe Biden at the Democratic primary debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19
Former Vice President Joe Biden during the sixth Democratic primary debate in Los Angeles. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden made the most favorable impression following last week's debate, but lower-tier 2020 candidates Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer all enjoyed a boost from the spotlight, a Morning Consult poll published Monday shows.

The big picture: In the survey of 7,178 people conducted after Thursday's debate, 31% backed Biden. Bernie Sanders was second with 21% support. The poll, conducted Dec. 20-22, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

  • Yang and Klobuchar reported fundraising boosts of $750,000 and over $1 million, respectively, after the debate, The Hill reports.

