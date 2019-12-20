An issue-by-issue recap of the Democratic debate

Others on stage: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Tom Steyer and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Foreign policy

All the candidates called President Trump's foreign policy an embarrassment for the country, especially on how they would govern different in regards to Israel, Guantanamo Bay and Hong Kong's protests.

Buttigieg : "It is particularly disturbing in the case of Israel because [Trump] has infused domestic politics, making U.S. foreign policy choices in order to effectively interfere in Israeli domestic policies, acting as though that somehow makes him pro-Israel and pro-Jewish while welcoming white nationalists into the White House."

Biden : "We should be going to the UN immediately and seek sanctions against [China]. ... We have to be firm. We don't have to go to war [for Hong Kong]. But we have to make it clear this is as far as you go, China."

Yang: "I have sat with our leading technologists and they say they cannot match the Chinese resources."

Voters of color

Yang was asked to address how he happens to be the only non-white candidate on stage.

Yang : "It’s both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight. I miss Kamala, I miss Cory … And the question is why am I the lone candidate of color on this stage? Fewer than 5% of Americans donate to political campaigns. You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income. The way we fix it, the way we fix this is we take Martin Luther King's message of a guaranteed minimum income."

Klobuchar: "I would pass as president my bill to register every kid in this country when they turn 18 to vote. That would make all of these discriminatory actions in these states go away. And I would stop the gerrymandering."

Climate change

Steyer took a hit at Buttigieg for not prioritizing climate enough, to which Buttigieg defended himself saying he experienced it everyday in Indiana.

Klobuchar : "This president doesn't keep his decisions for seven minutes. So what I think we need to do is get back into the international climate change agreement. I will do that on day one. On day two, bring back the clean power rules. On day three, the gas mileage standards."

Warren: "I will not build more nuclear. I want to put the energy, literally, and the money and the resources behind clean energy and by increasing by tenfold what we put into science, what we put into research and development."

Economy

The House passed a bipartisan trade agreement Thursday between the United States, Canada and Mexico. Candidates heavily pushed an overhaul of the system where the economy can work for poor families and the middle class.

Sanders : "[USMCA] is a modest improvement over what we have right now...by the way, the world climate change to the best of my knowledge is not even discussed in this new NAFTA agreement at all."

Yang: "GDP and corporate profits are at record highs in America today. Also at record highs, depression, financial insecurity, student loan debt. Even suicides and drug overdoses."

Impeachment

The moderators kicked off the debate asking the candidates how they would persuade Americans. Three of the candidates will participate in the Senate trial.

Sanders : "What conservatives, I think, understand is that we cannot have a president with that temperament, who is dishonoring the presidency of the United States."

Klobuchar: "The president is not king in America. The law is king."

“The president is not king in America. The law is king." Steyer: "If we want Republican Senators to do the right thing, we need their constituents to see the truth on TV and tell them, get ready of this guy or we'll get rid of you."

