PolitiFact recognizes Trump's whistleblower claims as "Lie of the Year"

Fact-checking website PolitiFact announced on Monday that President Trump's claim that the Ukraine whistleblower complaint was "almost completely wrong" is being recognized as its annual "Lie of the Year."

The big picture: In August, a whistleblower reported that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son in a July phone call. Trump immediately dismissed the whistleblower's description of the call. A summary of the call and sworn testimony by witnesses verified the majority of the whistleblower's account of the conversation, as well as the broader pressure campaign being carried out by Rudy Giuliani and other officials.