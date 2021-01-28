Thousands rally as Poland's near-total abortion ban takes effect

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Thousands of demonstrators take part in a pro-abortion rights protest in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday night. Photo: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images
Protests erupted across Poland as a near-total ban on abortion came into effect Wednesday despite widespread opposition to the legislation, per the New York Times.
Why it matters: Abortion is now only legal in cases of rape, incest or if there's a risk to a pregnant woman's life.
- The ruling Law and Justice Party delayed implementing the October court decision after it sparked the biggest protests since communism's fall in 1989.
- The rallies held amid spiking COVID-19 cases show the anger many feel against a conservative government that's "growing increasingly autocratic," the NYT notes.