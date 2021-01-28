Sign up for our daily briefing

Thousands rally as Poland's near-total abortion ban takes effect

Thousands of demonstrators take part in a pro-abortion rights protest in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday night. Photo: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

Protests erupted across Poland as a near-total ban on abortion came into effect Wednesday despite widespread opposition to the legislation, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Abortion is now only legal in cases of rape, incest or if there's a risk to a pregnant woman's life.

  • The ruling Law and Justice Party delayed implementing the October court decision after it sparked the biggest protests since communism's fall in 1989.
  • The rallies held amid spiking COVID-19 cases show the anger many feel against a conservative government that's "growing increasingly autocratic," the NYT notes.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci: COVID vaccine rollout needs to prioritize people of color

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci highlighted the need to address racial disparities in the COVID-19 vaccination process, per an interview with The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

What he’s saying: "I think that's the one thing we really got to be careful of. We don't want in the beginning ... most of the people who are getting it are otherwise, well, middle-class white people."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneKadia Goba
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Mischief Makers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers are emerging as troublemakers within their parties and political thorns for their leadership.

Why it matters: We're calling this group "The Mischief Makers" — members who threaten to upend party unity — the theme eclipsing Washington at the moment — and potentially jeopardize the Democrats' or Republicans' position heading into the 2022 midterms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama speechwriter fears Biden unity drive is one-sided

Cody Keenan (right) is shown heading to Marine One in December 2009. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Obama's former speechwriter says he's "preemptively frustrated" with President Biden's effort to find unity with Republicans.

What they're saying: Cody Keenan told Axios that Biden's messaging team has "struck all the right chords," but at some point "they're gonna have to answer questions like, 'Why didn't you achieve unity?' when there's an entire political party that's already acting to stop it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

