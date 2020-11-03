Polish government delays abortion ban due to protests

Poland's conservative government has delayed the implementation of a ruling that would ban abortion in nearly all cases after two weeks of protests across the country.

Why it matters: The constitutional court ruling would make abortion illegal except in cases of rape, incest or a risk to the life of the mother. The motion sparked daily protests, with tens of thousands marching through major cities.

Poland's abortion laws were already among the strictest in Europe before the court ruled that fetuses with congenital defects could not be aborted.

That ruling doesn't have legal standing until it's formally published, and the government has delayed that step due to the protests — (the delay is itself controversial for a government that has been accused of undermining the judiciary).

Driving the news: Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called for dialogue with the protesters and opposition.

“There is a discussion going on, and it would be good to take some time for dialogue and for finding a new position in this situation that is difficult and stirs high emotions,” his office said in a statement.

President Andrzej Duda has proposed a new law that would only allow abortions in cases where the fetus has a life-threatening defect — a proposal that's unlikely to appease protesters.

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has taken a harder line. He denounced the protesters and called on his party's backers to defend churches from vandalism "at all costs" — rhetoric some claimed was fomenting violence.

What to watch: Law and Justice is falling in the polls amid the standoff and a second wave of COVID-19, per Bloomberg.