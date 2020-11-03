Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Polish government delays abortion ban due to protests

Dave Lawler, author of World

Protests in Warsaw. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Poland's conservative government has delayed the implementation of a ruling that would ban abortion in nearly all cases after two weeks of protests across the country.

Why it matters: The constitutional court ruling would make abortion illegal except in cases of rape, incest or a risk to the life of the mother. The motion sparked daily protests, with tens of thousands marching through major cities.

  • Poland's abortion laws were already among the strictest in Europe before the court ruled that fetuses with congenital defects could not be aborted.
  • That ruling doesn't have legal standing until it's formally published, and the government has delayed that step due to the protests — (the delay is itself controversial for a government that has been accused of undermining the judiciary).

Driving the news: Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called for dialogue with the protesters and opposition.

  • “There is a discussion going on, and it would be good to take some time for dialogue and for finding a new position in this situation that is difficult and stirs high emotions,” his office said in a statement.
  • President Andrzej Duda has proposed a new law that would only allow abortions in cases where the fetus has a life-threatening defect — a proposal that's unlikely to appease protesters.
  • The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has taken a harder line. He denounced the protesters and called on his party's backers to defend churches from vandalism "at all costs" — rhetoric some claimed was fomenting violence.

What to watch: Law and Justice is falling in the polls amid the standoff and a second wave of COVID-19, per Bloomberg.

Sam BakerStef W. Kight
Nov 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How the Supreme Court is handling election cases

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has tried to tread lightly so far in election-related cases — but that could change after Nov. 3.

The big picture: In its pre-election rulings, the court has largely preserved the status quo. But in the details and nuances of those decisions, it may have laid a foundation for a more conservative approach in its next wave of election cases.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

More than 100 million Americans voted early in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 100 million Americans voted early in the 2020 election across the U.S., according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
35 mins ago - Science

The International Space Station's end will mix up space geopolitics

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Twenty years after astronauts moved in full time, the International Space Station is nearing its end, opening up a new geopolitical landscape above Earth.

Why it matters: The end of the program will force nations collaborating on the station, along with China and others new to the human spaceflight scene, to recalibrate. They could also turn their attention to cooperating — or competing — on the Moon instead.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

