8 mins ago - World

Thousands rally to protest Poland's near-total abortion ban

Protesters shout slogans against police lines around the deputy prime minister's house. Photo: Wojtek Radwanski / Getty Images

Thousands of protesters turned out on Friday in cities across Poland following a Thursday court ruling banning almost all abortions, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Opinion polls show a "clear majority" against further restricting abortions in the country, per BBC. Poland, a Roman Catholic country, was already said to have one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

Details: The ruling makes abortion illegal except when the child-bearer’s health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

  • Abortions due to a malformed fetus are also illegal now. Such cases made up 98% of legal terminations last year.
  • Less than 2,000 legal terminations are completed annually, but as many as 200,000 women seek abortions abroad or illegally to skirt restrictions, women's groups estimate.

The state of play: Protesters rallied in Krakow, Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw and other cities on Friday, broadcaster TVN reports. In Warsaw, hundreds crowded the home of Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who leads the governing Law and Justice party that launched the legal challenge.

  • Some women wore long red dresses and white bonnets that evoked women's oppression from the book "The Handmaid's Tale." Others wrote the word "torture" in large letters on handheld signs.
  • Law enforcement said officers deployed pepper spray and physical force after some protesters threw stones and attempted to move past police lines surrounding Kaczynski’s home.

The context: Poland’s ruling comes on the heels of the U.S. push for allies to follow its lead in ending abortion.

A protestor shows her hand written 'Get the fuck out of here' during a demonstration against a decision by the Constitutional Court on abortion law restriction, in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 23. Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / Getty Images
Protestors attend a demonstration against a decision by the Constitutional Court on abortion law restriction, in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / Getty Images
Protestors face off with riot police guarding the house of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, in Warsaw on Oct. 23. Photo: WOJTEK RADWANSKI / Getty Images

Go deeper: U.S. signs anti-abortion declaration with conservative countries

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. signs anti-abortion declaration with conservative countries

President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration signed an anti-abortion declaration on Thursday with 3o other countries, including conservative and authoritarian governments in Egypt, Uganda, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Hungary and more.

Why it matters: The non-binding Geneva Consensus Declaration, intended to “promote women’s health and strengthen the family,” is a rebuke of the United Nations Human Rights Council's classification of abortion access as a universal human right.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Trump hasn't been to a COVID task force meeting in months — Trump claims COVID "will go away" during debate.
  2. Sports: The youth sports exodus continues — Big Ten football is back.
  3. Health: How to help save 130,000 livesFDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as treatment How the pandemic might endMany U.S. deaths were avoidable.
  4. Retail: Santa won't greet kids at Macy's this year.
  5. World: Spain and France exceed 1 million cases.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Health

Fauci: Trump hasn't been to a COVID task force meeting in months

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump has not attended a White House coronavirus task force meeting in “several months,” NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC on Friday.

Why it matters: At the beginning of the pandemic, the task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, met every day, but in the "last several weeks," members have held virtual meetings once a week, Fauci said, even as the number of new cases continues to surge in the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!